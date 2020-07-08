Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Everi worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.76 million, a P/E ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

