ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,790 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.16. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

