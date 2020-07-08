Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $42,000 Position in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $42,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $74,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GLOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.