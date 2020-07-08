CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,656 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 86.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $19,592,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 146,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $5,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

