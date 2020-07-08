Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

ANAB opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

