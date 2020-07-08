Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.93 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,653 shares in the company, valued at $486,730.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,171 shares of company stock worth $89,931. 34.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.