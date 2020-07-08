Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $47,000 in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 173.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.21. IVERIC bio Inc has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISEE. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

