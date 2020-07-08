State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $1,292,000.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. G.Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

