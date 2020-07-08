Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,919. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of BYND opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,588.89 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

