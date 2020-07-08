State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

