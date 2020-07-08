State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.94. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

