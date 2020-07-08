State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,773 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,228. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

