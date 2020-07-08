Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,916 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period.

NYSE:HTY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

