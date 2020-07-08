Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TT stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

