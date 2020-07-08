Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $169.10 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

