Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 353.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Crown by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.