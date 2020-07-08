State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 6,633 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Onespan were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Onespan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Onespan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Onespan by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Onespan by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,075,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

