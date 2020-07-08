State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Photronics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 62.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 98.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 70.8% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $729.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

