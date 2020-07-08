State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,276 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

