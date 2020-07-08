State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,428 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

