State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

