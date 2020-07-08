State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 842,179 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1,287.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

