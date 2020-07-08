State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $315,000 Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

