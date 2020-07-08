State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $613.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

