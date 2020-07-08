State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Trinseo by 62.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 212.7% in the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trinseo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Trinseo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.