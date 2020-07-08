State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oceaneering International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OII. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

