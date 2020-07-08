State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $277,000 Stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 237.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Seneca Foods worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.47. Seneca Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.52.

SENEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

