State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,456,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9,046.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,520,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares during the period.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In related news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

