State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 97.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter worth about $1,782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

