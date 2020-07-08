State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $301,000 Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $218.31 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

