Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $893.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

