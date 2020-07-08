State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $272,000 Investment in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

