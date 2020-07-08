National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

