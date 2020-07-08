Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

NYSE CXO opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

