State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $344,000 in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

