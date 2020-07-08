Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133,256 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,901,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.82 and a beta of 1.06. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

