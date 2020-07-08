Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the first quarter worth $97,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the first quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

