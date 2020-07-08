State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $289,000 Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 797,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 849,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 720,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 413,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

