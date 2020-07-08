OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in OneMain were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

