Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,860,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after buying an additional 220,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $63,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 274,942 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

