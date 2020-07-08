State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLY. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 25.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,596,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 528,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of FLY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 38.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

