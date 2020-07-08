State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

