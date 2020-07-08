State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.67. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

