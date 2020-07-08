State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $341,000 in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NextCure by 277.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in NextCure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of -0.05. NextCure Inc has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NXTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

