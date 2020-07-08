State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $277,000 Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,395 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,869,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

