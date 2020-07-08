Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

