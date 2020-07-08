State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 12,896 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Griffon worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $8,326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

GFF opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.