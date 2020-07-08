State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,125 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CorVel were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CorVel by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $66,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,030. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

CRVL opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

