State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after buying an additional 2,957,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after buying an additional 1,037,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after buying an additional 122,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 495,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 314,915 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVR. Barclays cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

IVR opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

