State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 14,546 Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $5,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.